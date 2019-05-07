Malik takes notice of Chinese involvement in human trafficking

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik Tuesday has taken notice of media reports of involvement of Chinese nationals in human trafficking and marrying Pakistani girls with the help of local agents and forcing them into prostitution.

Rehman Malik directed the Interior Ministry to submit the detailed report within 3-days in this regard. He also directed to submit a comprehensive and detailed report on it and what actions taken so far.

It is expected that Rehman Malik will take up this issue in the next meeting of the committee, expected to be held in next few days.