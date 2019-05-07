IHC seeks FIA’s reply in Lakhvi case till 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned hearing of the Federal Investigation Agency’s plea against the bail granted to the Mumbai attacks accused Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi till May 23.

A division bench of the court, comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, resumed hearing of the FIA’s plea against bail to Lakhvi.

The bench asked the representative of FIA whether the department wanted to pursue its case or not.

The FIA official replied that he would be able to submit reply after consulting the higher authorities on the issue.

To this, Lakhvi’s lawyer argued that the FIA was not pursuing its plea against the bail granted to his client and requested the court to reject the petition. The court ordered the FIA to submit its reply and adjourned the hearing till May 23.