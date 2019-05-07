USC asks vendors to directly supply products at outlets

ISLAMABAD: To ensure timely and uninterrupted supply of all daily use commodities across the country during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak the Utility Stores Corporations (USC) has asked the vendors to directly supply the products at USC outlets.

While talking to APP an official of USC said that earlier the vendors were suppling the products at the USC warehouses afterward the goods were distributed to USC outlets, which consume more time and transportation charges.

Through direct supply of the products from vendors to outlets will save time and ensure timely provision of demanded products at all outlets.

He said that owing to the increased demand of commodities during the month of Ramazan some issues were reported about shortage of stock, but USC making utmost efforts to address the issue on priority basis. He said that during Ramazan package people usually make extra purchases to avail more and more benefits of subsidy, which increase the sales by 10 percent and cause shortage of products.

He said that USC was making all the possible efforts to ensure availability of all daily use commodities at the USC outlets across the country during the holy month of Ramazan.