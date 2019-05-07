close
Wed May 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

Afghan refugees asked to relocate

National

MANSEHRA: Hazara Division Commissioner Zaheerul Islam on Tuesday directed the Afghan refugees to relocate to Khaki Camp from camps situated along Hazara Motorway before June 11.

“The notices have been served to almost 1500 families settled at three designated Afghan refugees camps as the government doesn’t want settlements of foreigners along China-Pakistan Economic Corridor because of security reasons,” Naeem Shahzad Khan, district administrator Afghan Refugees Department, told reporters here. The notices were served by the Hazara Commissioner to Afghan refugees settled in Barai Camp, Ichrian Camp, Sheikh Abad Camp and two other slum localities situated in suburbs of Mansehra city to relocate to the Khaki Camp before the deadline. The notices also offered two other options to Afghan refugees either to leave to their native country under voluntary repatriation scheme of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) or relocate to camps anywhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Naeem Shahzad said that the families which wanted to repatriate to their native country under UNHCR programme could also get $200 each.

