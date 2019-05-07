close
Wed May 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

Orientation session

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Punjab government's e-library Toba Tek Singh Tuesday organised an orientation session for 1st year students of different colleges. Students were given introduction about provisions of e-library including e-resources particularly e-learn programme.

Keeping in view their coming annual BISE examination, a motivational lecture was also arranged for them to encourage students regarding developing better study habits and stress management during exams.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan