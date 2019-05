Package distributed among 1000 families in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The Saudi embassy in Islamabad has distributed Ramazan package among 1000 deserving families of Torghar.

“We appreciate Saudi government for such generous support to people living in a highly backward and remote part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Dilroz Khan, the district nazim, told a gathering held in this connection in Judbah on Tuesday. The additional deputy commissioner, Saleem Shahzad Shah, Assistant Commissioner Khuramur Rehman Jadoon handed over the Ramazan packages including ghee, flour, dates, pulses and other necessities to deserving families.

He said that district government wanted to uplift living standards of people here but a shortage of funds was a big hurdle in the way to it.