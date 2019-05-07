IHC moved for making Bible part of curriculum

ISLAMABAD: A petition has been moved in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here on Tuesday seeking to include Bible in curriculum for the children of Christian community who are studying in government educational institutions.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took the petition filed by a member of Christian community Anil Mansoor seeking induction of Bible in curriculum.

The petitioner has requested the court that Islamic study is a compulsory subject for all students from first to eighth class in government institutions whereas thousands of Christian students are also studying in the government educational institutions.

Petition said Islam is great religion emphasis over the right of non-Muslims and provides the comprehensive way by which non-Muslims can perform their religion.

Petition said that Article 36 Protection of Minorities states that “state shall safeguard the legitimate rights and interest of minorities including their due representation in federal and provincial services. Petition also gave the reference of Supreme Court judgment regarding the minorities and their religious rights. To this chief justice asked the petitioner to submit details of his children’s educational institution and nominate it as respondent.