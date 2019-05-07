ICC unveils song for World Cup

DUBAI: The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 is proud to unveil the tournament’s Official Song “Stand By” — a collaboration between brand new artist LORYN and one of the UK’s most successful and influential acts, Rudimental, says a ICC press release.

Rudimental have sold in excess of 2 million albums since their formation in 2011 and have a track record of discovering emerging talent and giving them a platform.

Such is the case with rising star LORYN who hails from the wilds of Deep Cove, Northern Canada. Having heard her demos, Rudimental knew they had to work with LORYN and the rest is history.

Available across all streaming platforms from 17th May, LORYN and Rudimental are now excited to reveal “Stand By”, the official song to this summer’s tournament. One of the world’s biggest sporting events, it attracts one million sporting fans soaking up Cricket World Cup action in the UK and a further billion fans watching world-wide across the 48-match event.

Piers Aggett of Rudimental said: “Celebrating our diversity is a key message of the band. Obviously, we’ve all got different heritages, we’re from London — one of the most diverse cities in the world and we like to celebrate our differences. That’s our vibe.”

Fellow band member Locksmith added: “The key message of this singer is about togetherness, bringing people from all walks of life through the music that we create.”

The partnership will be launched in London at an event later today hosted by BBC Radio 1 DJ, Greg James and former England captain and broadcaster, Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff.

Cricket fanatic and World Cup ambassador Greg James said: “For cricket nerds it’s always so brilliant when our favourite thing becomes the national talking point and I can’t wait for the World Cup to get going. Music is obviously my other love so to be part of this launch with an enormous act like Rudimental is very exciting.”