Umer leads Pak U16s fightback against BD

LAHORE: Pakistan Under-16s fought back by taking two early wickets in the second innings against Bangladesh Under-16s on day two of the second three-day match in Khulna Tuesday, says a PCB release.

Bangladesh finished day two at 29-2 after Pakistan opening bowler Aseer Mughal had accounted for both openers with only 11 runs on the board.

Earlier, resuming their first innings from the overnight score of 20-2, Pakistan lost opener Sameer Saqib (19) with the total at 52. Sameer made 33 runs with Haseebullah adding 15.

Captain Umer Eman fought gallantly with a 117-ball 57 that included nine fours. Umer added 31 for the fifth wicket with Kashif Ali (22) and 52 for the sixth wicket with Aseer Mughal (22). Pakistan were bowled out for 220, conceding a 72-run first innings lead. All-rounder Ahmad Khan did not bat due to illness.

Mushfiq Hasan and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi took three wickets each for Bangladesh. Bangladesh enjoy 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Scores in brief: Bangladesh Under-16s 292 all out in 73.5 overs (Rihad Khan 136 not out, Mofizul Islam Robin 53, Maksudur Rahman 31; Aseer Mughal 4-38, Ali Asfand 3-50) and 29-2 in 9 overs (Sakib Shahriar 18 not out; Aseer Mughal 2-9). Pakistan Under-16s 220 all out in 83.2 overs (Umer Eman 57, Aseer Mughal 22, Kashif Ali 22; Mushfiq Hasan 3-38, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi 3-42).