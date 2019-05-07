Shadab likely to join team before World Cup starts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s World Cup campaign is expected to get a boost as unwell ace spinner Shadab Khan is likely to join the team ahead of the start of the mega event.

Shadab, who is nursing illness in Rawalpindi, is fast regaining fitness and is most likely to rejoin the team before the World Cup that starts May 30.

The wrist spinner, who has attained one of the pivotal roles in Pakistan’s limited-overs team, tested positive for Hepatitis C and that forced the PCB to sideline him before the England tour.

He was then sent to England for treatment where Dr Patrick Kennedy prescribed him medicines and complete rest for 15 days.

Shadab returned home last Monday following his appointment with Dr Kennedy, a world renowned gastroenterologist and hepatologist who has a special interest in liver disease in elite sportsmen.

The bowler is now expected to undergo another round of tests in a week’s time in Lahore to confirm the status of the virus.

“His virus was at an early stage at the time of detection. So it was much easier to overcome the disease. Now we feel he has overcome the disease. He now needs a week to start working on his fitness and physical condition,” one of the doctors working on his rehabilitation said.

He added that there were strong chances of him joining the team in England before the World Cup. “He is overcoming the illness and is likely to be declared fit to join the team in two weeks’ time,” the doctor said.

“There were suggestions that it would have been a good option to keep him in England. Shadab, however, was adamant to spend the rehabilitation time in Rawalpindi,” a source said.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik will be available for selection for the second One-Day International against England to be played in Southampton on May 11.

A handout issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board said Malik would rejoin the team tomorrow (Thursday). The ODI series against England starts in London today (Wednesday).