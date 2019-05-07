Afghan refugees asked to relocate

MANSEHRA: Hazara Division Commissioner Zaheerul Islam on Tuesday directed the Afghan refugees to relocate to Khaki Camp from camps situated along Hazara Motorway before June 11.

“The notices have been served to almost 1500 families settled at three designated Afghan refugees camps as the government doesn’t want settlements of foreigners along China-Pakistan Economic Corridor because of security reasons,” Naeem Shahzad Khan, district administrator Afghan Refugees Department, told reporters here. The notices were served by the Hazara Commissioner to Afghan refugees settled in Barai Camp, Ichrian Camp, Sheikh Abad Camp and two other slum localities situated in suburbs of Mansehra city to relocate to the Khaki Camp before the deadline.