Paramedics play key role in healthcare, says minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that paramedical staff played a key role in providing health facilities to patients.

“To facilitate paramedical staff, all the problems of paramedical institutes would be solved on a priority basis,” he said. He said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) governments destroyed all the institutions of the country. “Our country has natural resources. Under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s leadership, we will overcome all crises. Our nation is brave, we have defeated terrorism. Our people know how to fight the difficult situation,” he added. A handout said that he expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Postgraduate Paramedical Institute’s annual magazine “Da Khyber Laman.” Shaukat Yousafzai said the people faced inflation due to the wrong policies and corruption of the past governments.“The government wants to decrease the rates of electricity, but the PPP and the PML-N government left Wapda in Rs1250 billion loss,” he said. He said that all the crises would soon be overcome. “People know how to fight difficult situation we are the only nation in the world that has defeated terrorism,” he said. Talking about the paramedical staff and paramedical institutes, the minister said the presence of professional paramedical staff was very important. He said that paramedics spent more time with patients than doctors.

Secretary Health Syed Farooq Jamil, Provincial Paramedics Association President Rowaidar Shah, Director General Dr Ayub Roz, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Postgraduate Paramedical Institute Principal Dr Janbaz Afridi and others attended the ceremony. The minister planted a sapling at the institute.