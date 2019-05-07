Proper security for JUI-F chief demanded

PESHAWAR: Demanding proper security to Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamiat Talaba-e-Islam (JTI) has opposed the plan to bring the religious institutions under the Ministry of Education and changing syllabus of religious seminaries. Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, central secretary information of JTI Asifullah Marwat, convener Rehmat Shahzad, Abdur Rehman and others demanded proper security for their party’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The JTI leader warned to launch a country-wide movement if their demands were not met and security for Maulana was not enhanced.