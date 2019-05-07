KP CM says commissioners performance to be reviewed

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has stated that the performance of all commissioners will be reviewed periodically for improving the service delivery.

He said this while chairing a progress review meeting of the Peshawar regional administration, said an official handout. The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, Minister Law Sultan Muhammad Khan, Advisor to CM on Science and Information Technology Kamran Bangash, principal secretary to chief minister, Shahab Ali Shah, Commissioner of Peshawar and other officials. The chief minister stated that the feedback mechanism should be strengthened so that real-time analysis of services provided by the government may be gauged. He added that feedback from the general masses was of paramount importance in promoting transparency and participative governance.

The meeting was briefed that from Peshawar region 3,684 complaints were received via Pakistan Citizen Portal, out of which 3242 were resolved whereas 442 were in the process. It was stated that 474 kanals of land were recovered in the Peshawar region as part of the anti-encroachment drive in the province. As for revenue collection, the chief minister was informed that a total of Rs3.6 million revenue had been generated against the set target of Rs5.49 million through Land Tax, Agri Income Tax, local rate and Ushr in Peshawar district. It was added that Rs7.48 million revenue was generated against the set target of Rs 14.004 million in Charsadda district whereas, in Nowshera district, Rs2.048 million revenue was generated against the set target of Rs3.59 million.

The meeting was informed that as per the directives of the chief minister, inspections of public places was carried out during the past two months. Up to 246 health facility centres, 284 educational facility centres, 194 Patwarkhanas and 183 developmental schemes were inspected in the Peshawar region alone during the month of March and April. Under the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative, the chief minister was informed, 1.97 million saplings were planted in April in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber and Mohmand districts.

Initiatives were taken against the use of polythene bags in which factories were sealed along with seizing of available stocks.

The chief minister directed the PDA, WSSP and TMAs to undertake a massive month-long campaign for the beautification of Peshawar as most of the construction works related to BRT have come to an end.