Sharifs won’t get any NRO from govt: Murad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said the nation has rejected the stance of former premier Nawaz Sharif and Sharifs will not get any NRO from the government. While commenting over the Tuesday event in which the former prime minister returned to Kot Lakhpat Jail in the form of a convoy of his party workers, the minister said Maryam had ended the politics of her father whereas his brother (Shahbaz) who did not go to receive him at the airport in July had already fled the country. He said the entire political history of Nawaz was replete with fraud and falsehood and his ‘ailment drama’ had also failed this time.