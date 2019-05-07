BRT contractors to protest dues’ non-payment

PESHAWAR: The contractors of the Bas Rapid Transit (BRT) for the various sites have announced protest for the non-payment of their dues. Speaking at a news conference here on Tuesday, the contractors of Bawaqar Construction Company, Ziauddin, Ibrahim Baber, Nadeem Shah, Sajid Khan and Arshad Ali said that they have signed an agreement with the main contractor, Maqbool-Calson, as sub-contractor on November 27, 2017, and completed the construction work. However, the Maqbool Colson did not pay the payment and was adopting delaying tactics, he added. They deplored they had been requesting the company to pay their money but to no avail. The contractor said that the arrears of more than 300 labourers were also due. They asked Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and director general of the Peshawar Development Authority to take practical steps for the payment of their arrears or else they would launch a protest movement along with the labourers.