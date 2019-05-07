close
Wed May 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

2 more injured students die

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

OKARA: Two more minors, who sustained injuries in a rickshaw-tractor trolley clash, died in hospital on Tuesday. The other day a 10-year-old Abu Bakar died and four other students sustained injuries in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a rickshaw on Okara-Depalpur Road near village Sobha Ram. Injured Hasnain and Faizan Imran also died at hospital.

6 INJURED: Six people sustained injuries in a clash between two groups on Tuesday. A quarrel erupted between men of Ghulam Fareed group and Bashir group in 39/3R village. Six men of both the groups sustained injuries and were rushed to the DHQ hospital where followers of both the groups again thrashed each other.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan