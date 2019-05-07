2 more injured students die

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Two more minors, who sustained injuries in a rickshaw-tractor trolley clash, died in hospital on Tuesday. The other day a 10-year-old Abu Bakar died and four other students sustained injuries in a collision between a tractor-trolley and a rickshaw on Okara-Depalpur Road near village Sobha Ram. Injured Hasnain and Faizan Imran also died at hospital.
6 INJURED: Six people sustained injuries in a clash between two groups on Tuesday. A quarrel erupted between men of Ghulam Fareed group and Bashir group in 39/3R village. Six men of both the groups sustained injuries and were rushed to the DHQ hospital where followers of both the groups again thrashed each other.
