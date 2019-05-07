close
Wed May 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

Pensioners demand payment of Group Insurance

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The Association for Rights of Protection of Rights of Pensioners of Punjab has pledged to continue struggle till their demands are met by the provincial government.

A senior office-bearer of the association Habib Rasool Sialvi said their demands include payment of Group Insurance amount deducted from their salaries, payment of medical allowance to veteran pensioners, speedy payment of welfare fund, increase in pensions in view of price hike and increase in allowances of provincial government employees at par with employees of Punjab secretariat. He pointed that provincial governments of Balochistan, KP and Sind are paying Group Insurance amount to their employees but the same right is being denied in Punjab.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan