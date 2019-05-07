close
May 8, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

5 hotels sealed over violating Ramazan regulations

National

MULTAN: The City District Administration Tuesday sealed five hotels where meals and refreshments were being offered to people. DC Amir Khatak constituted a special task force for launching crackdown on violators of Ramazan regulations across the district. The Task Force headed by City Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qazi Mansoor found five hotels selling food items. The task force members sealed the hotels and registered cases against owners.

