Woman, two children die in roof collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHARSADDA: A woman and her two minor children died in a roof collapse in Mandani area in the Charsadda district. It was learnt that the house of one Mohammad Ibrahim, who is working in Saudi Arabia as a labourer, collapsed just after Sehr in Sheikhano Banda. Ayesha, the wife of Mohammad Ibrahim, her six-year daughter Salma and one-year-old son Mohammad Ismail were trapped under the rubble. The local people pulled out their bodies from the rubble on a self-help basis. The mother of Mohammad Ibrahim could not bear the tragedy and died of a heart attack. At least four persons of a family were killed in a roof collapse incident in Takht Bhai in Mardan district on Monday.
CHARSADDA: A woman and her two minor children died in a roof collapse in Mandani area in the Charsadda district. It was learnt that the house of one Mohammad Ibrahim, who is working in Saudi Arabia as a labourer, collapsed just after Sehr in Sheikhano Banda. Ayesha, the wife of Mohammad Ibrahim, her six-year daughter Salma and one-year-old son Mohammad Ismail were trapped under the rubble. The local people pulled out their bodies from the rubble on a self-help basis. The mother of Mohammad Ibrahim could not bear the tragedy and died of a heart attack. At least four persons of a family were killed in a roof collapse incident in Takht Bhai in Mardan district on Monday.