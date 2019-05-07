close
Wed May 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

Woman, two children die in roof collapse

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

CHARSADDA: A woman and her two minor children died in a roof collapse in Mandani area in the Charsadda district. It was learnt that the house of one Mohammad Ibrahim, who is working in Saudi Arabia as a labourer, collapsed just after Sehr in Sheikhano Banda. Ayesha, the wife of Mohammad Ibrahim, her six-year daughter Salma and one-year-old son Mohammad Ismail were trapped under the rubble. The local people pulled out their bodies from the rubble on a self-help basis. The mother of Mohammad Ibrahim could not bear the tragedy and died of a heart attack. At least four persons of a family were killed in a roof collapse incident in Takht Bhai in Mardan district on Monday.

