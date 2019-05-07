close
Wed May 08, 2019
May 8, 2019

Jang Media Group wins Effie Award 2019

KARACHI: The Jang Media Group has won the prestigious Effie Award for its contribution towards the advertising and marketing industry for over 70 years. Effie Pakistan is a global initiative represented by the Pakistan Advertisers Society (PAS). It highlights effectiveness in marketing communications, spotlighting marketing ideas that work and encourages marketing effectiveness.

Effie has been leading, inspiring and championing the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness for the past 50 years. The Effie Awards in Pakistan were organized in partnership with PAS on Saturday in Karachi. Campaigns from agencies and brands from all over Pakistan participated to win awards in around 25 categories.

The Jang Media Group won a special award for its contribution towards advertising and for promoting the best marketing and advertising practices in Pakistan.

Sarmad Ali, Managing Director and President Revenue Jang Media Group & Geo News, received the award and thanked PAS and Effie for the honour.

