Two die in road accident

HAFIZABAD: Two villagers died and two PAF personnel sustained critical injuries in a road accident near village Dahranwali, Hafizabad on Tuesday. According to Rescue sources, PAF personnel Tehseenullah and Toufeeq were heading to the airbase on their motorcycle when another speeding motorcycle hit them. A dumper hit riders of both the motorcycles, leaving Imran and Samiullah dead on the spot and Tehseenullah and Toufeeq wounded critically.
