Four top cops shuffled

LAHORE: IGP Arif Nawaz Khan issued transfer/posting orders of four police officers Tuesday. Awaiting posting, Mufakhar Adeel is posted as Battalion Commander-I, Punjab Constabulary Lahore, against a vacant post, Captain M Ajmal (retd) is posted as Additional SP Investigation Model Town Lahore, Deputy Director Security Central-I Wing 2 SPU Lahore, Shahid Mahmood Sheikh, is directed to report at Central Police Office while SP Security PHR, SPU Lahore, Tariq Mahmood, has been given additional charge of Deputy Director Security Central-I Wing 2 SPU Lahore, with immediate effect.