IOs to be held accountable for non-registration of FIRs: IGP

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Punjab Captain Arif Nawaz Khan (retd) said delay in registration of FIR on public complaints will be considered a deliberate carelessness and an indiscriminate action will be taken against the investigation officers causing trouble to citizens. He expressed these views while chairing an important meeting at the Central Police Office Tuesday. Additional IGP Training Punjab, Tariq Masood Yasin, Addl IGP Operations Punjab, Inam Ghani, Addl IGP Investigation Punjab Abubakar Khudabaksh, Addl IGP IAB Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Crimes, Jawad Ahmad Dogar and DIG IAB Ahsan Younas attended the meeting. During meeting, IGP issued directions to further improve the level of investigation and timely redress of public complaints. He also directed closely monitoring complaints received on IGP Complaint Centre 8787 and also if any officer fails to resolve the issue within deadline should be held accountable and a departmental action should also be initiated against such officers.