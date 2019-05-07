NAB gives top priority to mega corruption white collar cases: chairman

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB gives top most priority to mega corruption white collar cases as per law.

“The NAB is committed to nab corrupt with iron hands. Corruption is mother of all evils as corruption undermines economic development and deprives deserving persons of their due right as per law,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

The chairman NAB said Pakistan is committed to United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in eradicating corruption through its three pronged anti-corruption strategy of Awareness, Prevention and Enforcement. He said NAB since its inception had received about 399861 complaints from individuals and private / public organisations.

During this period, he said the NAB authorised 13180 complaint verification, 8587 inquiries, 4124 investigations and filed 3401 corruption references in respective accountability courts. Currently, 1230 corruption references are under trial in respective Accountability Courts across the country and their approximately worth is of Rs901 billion. “The figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2018 to 2019,” he said adding that the comparative figures for the latest 18 months are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in the NAB.

He said that NAB’s prime focus is on cases of cheating public at large by fraudulent financial companies, money laundering, bank frauds, willful bank loan defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by government servants etc. Since NAB’s inception, he said one of NAB’s major achievements has been the recovery of around Rs303 billion of ill-gotten money which was deposited in the national exchequer which is a remarkable achievement of NAB. He said the NAB has perfected its procedures and has reinvigorated with new zeal and effort after through detailed introspection and analysis of organisational weaknesses, overhaul of procedures and all pillars of the organisation i.e. operations, prosecution, human resource development and awareness and prevention have been reactivated.

He said that NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in NAB Rawalpindi which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis. The chairman NAB said as per the report of Transparency International (TI), Pakistan’s ranking in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI) has improved, adding that Pakistan was considering role model in South Asian countries in its efforts against corruption. “This is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB efforts. The Corruption Perception Index (CPI) in the Pakistan as per Transparency International (TI), report was declining consistently due to steps taken by the present management of NAB against the corrupt,” he said. Besides TI, he said the independent national and international watch dogs like PLIDAT and World Economic Forum had also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to curb corruption in Pakistan.

Similarly, he said Gilani and Gallop recent survey conducted in Oct 2018 has indicated that 59 percent people of Pakistan have full faith upon NAB which is an ample evidence of NAB’s across the board accountability.