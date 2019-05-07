PML-N reorganisation in 9 divisions after Eid: Sana

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sana Ullah Tuesday said the party would be reorganized in nine divisions of the province immediately after Eid. Talking to the party leaders and activists in Samanabad, Sana said the PML-N top leadership had decided to abundant the policy of ‘silence’ over grave national issues. He said after reorganization of the party in the province, public meetings of the PML-N at divisional level would be held to muster support of the masses. He said the PTI-led government had bitterly failed in boosting economy situation in the country. He condemned the steps of the government that caused price hike in the country. Sana said appointments of new finance minister, chairman FBR and Governor SBP by the government clearly indicated that the country had been handed over to the IMF on the pattern of East India Company. He said the top slot government executive had no sympathy with the poor masses.