Steps to be taken to make charter of new and old universities alike: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that online file tracking system will be initiated for better functioning of universities.

He was addressing a conference of vice-chancellors of universities coming from across Punjab at Governor’s House. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Yasir Hamyun along, Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Akhtar from Punjab University, Prof Muhammad Arshad from University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Dr Ayaz Akbar from University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, Prof Rauf Azeem from University of Education, Prof Dr Asmat Naz Women University of Multan and others were also present at the conference.

To make the charter of new and old universities alike, substantial steps, including amendment to the rules of business, will be taken, the Punjab governor said, adding special attention would be given to research.

“The government will fully assist and support the universities in this matter. I will soon be meeting with the prime minister along with the Minister for Higher Education Yasir Hamyun to discuss the issues of universities. Universities should pay special attention on research, specially focusing on prevention of environmental pollution,” Muhammad Sarwar said. During the conference, the VCs informed the Punjab governor about different issues faced by the universities relating to appointments and transfers. The Punjab

governor made it clear that he along with prime minister, chief minister, minister for higher Education held mutual and conclusive consensus that any political intervention wouldn’t be tolerated in the working of universities; neither politics would be allowed to find its root in educational institutions. “We shall Insha Allah elevate the standards of our universities as equivalent to the standards of international universities.

To achieve this end, we must have to work collaboratively; everyone including the VCs and government must play their respective roles and fulfil their responsibilities” he said.

He said, “Punjab Aabe-e-Pak Authority had been established to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab. Undoubtedly, everyone in the universities from students to professors shall have access to clean drinking water, therefore, plants for clean drinking water should be installed on every campus, he said, adding, the government would fully assist accomplishment of the goal. He also said that electricity shortage was an important issue of Pakistan. “We want to shift our energy dependence to solar energy on campuses as early as possible,” he added.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government would strengthen Pakistan by cleansing not only educational institutions from politics but would also end political interference in every other institution.

The provincial higher education minister said that he was in contact with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar regarding the issues faced by the universities. “We have collectively decided to create a committee which will present its recommendations regarding issues of universities,” he added. “I’m fully convinced that the committee will come up with practical recommendations and the issues of universities were sorted out on preferential basis. But to achieve this end, it is essential for the VCs to play their part responsibly,” the minister said.