Breakthrough for Asad Umar’s joining of cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Ousted former federal minister for finance Asad Umar had an important meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan amid the speculations that he would be considered for the slot of National Assembly speaker if he doesn’t agree to assume portfolio in the Federal Cabinet. Officially no word has been given about the meeting of the two but sources told The News that Asad Umar is still uncomfortable about the manner he was deprived of the slot in the Federal Cabinet.

Asad Umar who is viewed as brain and think-tank of the ruling PTI was ousted from the Federal Cabinet unceremoniously since he was engaged in negotiations with the International Monitory Fund (IMF). He was busy in choreographing next fiscal year’s budget and had just returned from Washington where he had extensive talks with the senior officials of the IMF and other authorities concerned for provision of IMF programme for Pakistan. He took a firm line for the negotiations which wasn’t appreciated by the Washington office of the IMF.

The sources pointed out that Asad Umar went to prime minister for briefing regarding his visit to Washington and talks with the IMF authorities on the day of his sudden departure from the Cabinet but he was informed by the prime minister that he is being sacked, the sources said. The prime minister provided opportunity to announce his parting ways with the government for providing his departure dignity.

The sources said that the prime minister then offered him to select any of the portfolios but Asad Umar refused to accept any office. He was specifically offered to assume Ministry of Petroleum but Asad didn’t accept the offer and left federal cabinet for Karachi after quitting the assignment, the sources pointed out.

Asad Umar disassociated from the party’s activities and declined to attend the 23rd foundation day celebrations of the PTI last week in Islamabad’s Jinnah Convention Centre. He spoke in the National Assembly to clarify his position and again disappeared.

His meeting with Imran Khan on Tuesday has again lit the hope of his returning in the fold of the Federal Cabinet but later he insisted on not joining the cabinet. The sources said that Asad Umar who has been persuaded by fellow leaders of the PTI to return to the Cabinet isn’t interested in any ministerial job.

For the reason he has been offered the exalted post of the speaker National Assembly, the sources said. Asad Umar had discussion with Imran Khan regarding political, economic situation and subjects of mutual interest but without any outcome or announcement.

The sources reminded that Asad Umar was so disheartened about his removal from the cabinet, he hinted his close circles that he would also quit the membership of the National Assembly but he gave up the idea on a message sent by the prime minister, the sources said.