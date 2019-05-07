PTI richest political party

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has emerged as the richest political party in terms of its assets worth over Rs316 million, whereas its ally Awami Muslim League of Federal Minister Shaikh Rashid Ahmad is among the poorest with its assets, valuing at just Rs0.138 million. According to the details of income, expenditure and assets of 81 political parties, released by the Election Commission of Pakistan, there has been an increase of Rs220 million in its assets in one year, as it received Rs65 million from overseas Pakistanis and of these Rs12.6 million were received from those living in the United States and about Rs50 million from overseas Pakistanis in the United Kingdom.

On behalf of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, a certificate was also submitted to the Election Commission along with the statement of assets and liabilities that the party had got no funds from prohibited sources. The ruling party showed six accounts in relation to its assets.

Similarly, the ruling party showed Rs590 million as its income in 2018 and Rs360 million was its expenditure, whereas the total value of its assets was Rs316 million.

In terms of income and expenditure, Pakistan Muslim League, which is also an ally of PTI, was the richest one with Rs930 million income and almost same was its expenditure last year. Its assets value in 2017 was almost Rs50 million.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s income in 2018 was Rs125 million and Rs50 million were its expenditures, whereas the value of its assets was Rs253 million. However, the value of its assets in 2017 was Rs220 million.

Moreover, Pakistan People’s Party income in 2018 was recorded at Rs100.9 million but its expenditure was Rs13 million.

Another ally of PTI, Muttahida Qaumi Movement had income worth Rs17 million and expenditure was Rs16 million, whereas its assets value was Rs35 million. The value of assets of Jamaat-e-Islami is Rs106 million. Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan received Rs5 million in the shape of donations last year.