Non-arrest of Babar Ghauri irks SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday sought comprehensive report from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to conformation of some 940 employees of Ports and Shipping against the rules and regulations.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa while hearing the case took strong exception of non-arrest of former federal minister for Ports and Shipping Babar Ghauri and asked the anti-graft body as to what steps have been taken for his arrest.

The court directed NAB to furnish a detailed report pertaining to measures so far taken for the arrest of Babar Ghauri besides directing the NAB to state as to why former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani was not made accused in the instant matter.

Prosecutor NAB during the hearing told the court that on the directives of former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, employees of Ports and Shipping were confirmed.

Where is Babar Ghauri now a days? Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked the NAB to which the Investigation Officer said that as per travel history is an absconder and presently residing in United State. “It seems the NAB is giving protection to Babar Ghauri,” Justice remarked and asked as to whether the NAB has contacted Interpol for arrest of Babar Ghauri.

The Investigation Officer said that they have requested the concerned authorities to put his name on ECL. “You don’t know the difference between Interpol and ECL, Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked the Investigation Officer.

Meanwhile, the court sought comprehensive report from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to conformation of some 940 employees of Ports and Shipping against the rules and regulations and adjourned further hearing for date-in-office (indefinite period).