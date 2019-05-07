close
Wed May 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

Rs2 billion saved by avoiding exhibitory steps: CM

Top Story

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited far-flung areas of the province on the first day of the holy month of Ramazan and inspected Ramzan bazaars, hospital, and wheat procurement centers. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the government has saved Rs2 billion by avoiding exhibitory steps said strict implementation of quality and fixed rates of the eatable items will be ensured in Ramazan bazaars and in the commercial markets.

