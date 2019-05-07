Cofidis, Spanish teams invited to Vuelta a Espana

MADRID: French team Cofidis and Spanish teams Caja Rural-RGA, Burgos-BH and Euskadi-Murias have been named on the list for this year’s Vuelta a Espana, the organisation announced on Tuesday.

The 74th edition of the Vuelta will include 22 teams, with 18 of those earning their place through direct qualification. Spain’s Jesus Herrada, who wore the leader’s red jersey for two days last year, will front the challenge of Cofidis while they also have French sprinter Nacer Bouhanni, who won a stage in 2018. The Vuelta a Espana will start on August 24 in Torrevieja and finishes in Madrid on September 15, with 3,272 kilometres and 21 stages in between.