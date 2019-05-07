close
Wed May 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 8, 2019

Int’l bodies fret over Tokyo Olympics budget cuts

Sports

AFP
May 8, 2019

GOLD COAST, Australia: Eight international sports federations expressed their concerns Tuesday at new budget cuts made by the organising committee of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The federations were gathered at a meeting of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) on the sidelines of SportAccord in Gold Coast.“There are concerns over cuts in accommodation, transport and venue upgrades,” an ASOIF official told AFP. A series of questions were posed to Koji Murofushi, Japan’s former world and Olympic hammer champion who is Tokyo 2020 sports director.

“Eight federations, including sailing, judo and tennis, and ASOIF have today asked some questions,” Murofushi told AFP. “They asked questions about accommodation, food at the venues, transportation and the look of the venues. The look is important for the broadcast.” Murofushi added: “Tokyo is reducing the budget as much as possible. “We have to find what the good solution is to optimise the budget. “It’s a good chance to open up discussions with the international federations.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports