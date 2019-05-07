Dickwella, Dananjaya in SL ‘A’ squad

COLOMBO: Ashan Priyanjan has been named the captain of the Sri Lanka ‘A’ team for the two four-day and the five one-day games during the tour of India. Niroshan Dickwella, Akila Dananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan, who weren’t part of the preliminary Sri Lanka squad for the World Cup, are part of both the ‘A’ teams for the India tour that will get under way from May 21.

Apart from Dickwella, Dananjaya and Sandakan, the 15-member squad for the four-day matches has six more players who have earned Test caps. Among them, the inclusion of left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya - who impressed during the Test series against South Africa in February earlier this year - is subject to fitness. Embuldeniya had dislocated his left thumb while attempting to take a return catch off Kagiso Rabada in the Port Elizabeth Test and such was the extent of the injury that he had to undergo surgery the same evening.

Danushka Gunathilaka, another notable exclusion in the Sri Lanka World Cup squad, is part of the Sri Lanka ‘A’ squad for the one-day games, as is Shehan Jayasuriya. There are as many as 10 players who are part of both squads.