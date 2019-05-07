Jackson joins London Irish

LONDON: Ireland fly-half Paddy Jackson will join newly promoted London Irish ahead of the 2019/20 English Premiership season, the club announced Tuesday.Jackson, capped 25 times by Ireland, joined French side Perpignan ahead of the current season but will now play in England following the Exiles’ promotion from the second-tier Championship. Jackson, 27, was acquitted of rape in 2018 but then had his contract revoked by the Irish Rugby Football Union.