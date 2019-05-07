close
Wed May 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
May 8, 2019

Jackson joins London Irish

Sports

AFP
May 8, 2019

LONDON: Ireland fly-half Paddy Jackson will join newly promoted London Irish ahead of the 2019/20 English Premiership season, the club announced Tuesday.Jackson, capped 25 times by Ireland, joined French side Perpignan ahead of the current season but will now play in England following the Exiles’ promotion from the second-tier Championship. Jackson, 27, was acquitted of rape in 2018 but then had his contract revoked by the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports