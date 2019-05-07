close
Wed May 08, 2019
May 8, 2019

PBSA condoles with Changezi

Sports

May 8, 2019

KARACHI: The top officials of the Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) have condoled the sad demise of the father of Shahram Changezi, one of the leading cueists of the country.

Ali Asghar Valika, Chairman, PBSA, and Alamgir Anwar Shaikh, Co-Chairman, PBSA, have expressed shock and grief as they learnt about the death of Sher Muhammad Changezi on Sunday.

Meanwhile the Islamabad-based Shahram Changezi, who has represented in quite a few international events, informed ‘The News’ that his father breathed his last abroad and he was also buried there. The deceased was 84.

More From Sports