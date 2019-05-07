Tearful Godin confirms Atletico exit

MADRID: Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin announced on Tuesday that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Godin has been one of the best central defenders in the world under Atletico coach Diego Simeone, who attended an emotional press conference at the Wanda Metropolitano, along with several players and president Enrique Cerezo.

The 33-year-old would not confirm his next club but indicated regret at not being able to agree a new contract. “I’m nervous, even more than for a match,” said a tearful Godin. “These will be my final days at Atletico Madrid. I want to communicate all the love I have for this club, this shirt.

“I am Atletico, because this is not a club, it’s a family and a way of life. It has been my home and it’s very hard to say goodbye. I never imagined this moment would come and I am not prepared.”Godin has made 381 appearances for Atletico and remains a key figure in the team, but the Uruguayan has rejected offers to extend his contract, which expires on June 30.