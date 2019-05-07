close
Wed May 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

Malik to join Pak team tomorrow

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

LAHORE: Veteran middle-order batsman Shoaib Malik will join the Pakistan team on Thursday, having taken a 10-day leave for personal reasons.

“Shoaib Malik will rejoin the Pakistan cricket team in Southampton on Thursday and will be available for selection for the second One-Day International against England to be played on Saturday, May 11,” said a Pakistan Cricket Board press release. “The Pakistan cricket team management has given leave to Shoaib Malik so that he can return home to deal with a personal issue.

