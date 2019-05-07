Malik to join Pak team tomorrow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Veteran middle-order batsman Shoaib Malik will join the Pakistan team on Thursday, having taken a 10-day leave for personal reasons.
“Shoaib Malik will rejoin the Pakistan cricket team in Southampton on Thursday and will be available for selection for the second One-Day International against England to be played on Saturday, May 11,” said a Pakistan Cricket Board press release. “The Pakistan cricket team management has given leave to Shoaib Malik so that he can return home to deal with a personal issue.
