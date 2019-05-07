Gayle named WI vice captain for World Cup

KINGSTON: Chris Gayle has been named vice captain of the West Indies cricket team for the upcoming World Cup.

The move comes as yet another change in the thought process within the Windies Cricket Board after the takeover by a new management. Gayle, a former captain who last led West Indies in ODIs in June 2010, will be the deputy for Jason Holder in what is set to be his final ODI tournament. Gayle, who is taking part in the ongoing Indian Premier League, is however missing out from the Tri-Nation series that West Indies are playing in Ireland. After their convincing victory over hosts Ireland in the tournament opener, where openers Shai Hope and John Campbell put on a record opening stand, the former has also been elevated to the position of vice-captain for the series.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be appointed vice captain for this series here in Ireland. Ahead of this tournament I was asked to take on this role and I was happy to accept. Anything I’m asked to do for West Indies cricket I’m always happy and willing to put my hand up, so this is great,” said Hope.