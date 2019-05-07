Two Pak int’l cyclists banned over doping

KARACHI: Pakistan’s two international cyclists Mohammad Shakil and Waqas Mehboob were on Tuesday banned by Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) for having tested positive during the 64th National Track Cycling Championship held at Lahore in December last year.

The PCF had disclosed the result of the tests in March and after the riders failed to challenge the results the federation imposed contrasting ban on them after following the requisite procedure. Shakil was banned for eight years while Waqas was banned for four years.

Shakil had to pay the heavy price for doping violations because it was his second offence as he had also been tested positive during the 2014 Incheon Asian Games. Faisalabad-born cyclists belong to Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC). “With reference to your positive results for the presence of a banned substance in your sample the following sanctions are applied on you in light of the report forwarded by the Anti-Doping Agency Pakistan (ADOP) and UCI anti-doping rules:

Disqualification of all your individual results obtained in the said Championships with all Consequences, including forfeiture of all medals, points and prizes (UCl Anti-Doping Rules Article 10.1)

Ineligibility/ban for the period of eight years (in case of Shakil) and four years (in case of Waqas), (UCl Anti-Doping Rules Article 10.2.1 & Article 10.7.1.C),” the PCF wrote in separate letters to the riders, said. These riders had used 19-Norandrosterone (19NA) at a concentration greater than 15 na/ml androaenic anabolic steroid.

A senior official of the PCF Syed Azhar Ali Shah said that it was the only federation which had been conducting regular dope tests by utilising its own resources.He said that the federation had sent samples of nine riders and out of them Shakil and Waqas were tested positive. “Every step was taken under rules and we will continue to eradicate the menace from the sport by conducting such tests in future as well,” Shah said.