Ex-WI batsman Nurse dies aged 85

KINGSTON: Former West Indies batsman Seymour Nurse died on Monday after a long illness. Nurse, 85, played 29 Tests between 1960 and 1969.

Desmond Haynes, the former West Indies and Barbados opening batsman, shared the news via a Facebook post. “My coach my mentor, we all from the holders hill area love this man, we used to walk like Seymour bat like him and try to talk like him. Thanks for everything you have done for me. May he Rest In Peace and rise in glory,” Haynes wrote. A middle-order batsman from Barbados, Nurse made his Test debut against England in 1960 and scored 70 and 11 but untimely injuries in Australia in 1960 and England in 1963 did not help. It was not until the 1966 West Indies tour of England that Nurse established himself in the side.