Wed May 08, 2019
AFP
May 8, 2019

SA’s injured Nortje out of WC

Sports

AFP
May 8, 2019

JOHANNESBURG: Fast bowler Anrich Nortje will miss the Cricket World Cup because of a broken right thumb, Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday.

Nortje will be replaced by fast bowling all-rounder Chris Morris, who has not played in a one-day international since February 2018.Key fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is another concern for South Africa. Team manager and doctor Mohammed Moosajee said Rabada would need two or three weeks to recover from a back strain which cut short his participation in the Indian Premier League.

This could put Rabada in doubt for South Africa’s first World Cup match, against hosts England at The Oval on May 30. South Africa play three games in the first week of the tournament, with matches against Afghanistan and India following the England clash.

There were injury concerns about all four of South Africa’s originally-selected fast bowlers ahead of tournament. Moosajee said Rabada and Steyn were being assessed as they underwent rehabilitation.

