Wed May 08, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2019

PCB greets Aleem Dar

Sports

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday congratulated seasoned umpire Aleem Dar on reaching the 200-ODI milestone when he took the field in Dublin for the match between Bangladesh and the Windies.

Aleem, an ICC elite panelist and winner of the David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year from 2009-2011, has become the third umpire after Rudi Koertzen (209) and Billy Bowden (200) to achieve the rare distinction. Aleem, who was bestowed with the President’s Award for Pride of Performance in 2010, has been named as one of the umpires for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which means he can potentially become the most ODI capped umpire during cricket’s pinnacle 50-over event.

PCB Managing Director, Wasim Khan, said here “ On behalf of the PCB and all cricket fans, I want to congratulate Aleem on the magnificent achievement of officiating in 200 ODIs. This feat is testament to Aleem’s skill, judgment and commitment to excellence”.

