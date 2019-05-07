Aleem becomes first Asian to officiate 200 ODIs

LAHORE: Pakistan’s ICC Elite Panel umpire Aleem Dar completed his 200 One-day Internationals (ODIs) during the West Indies and Bangladesh ODI clash, the second match of Ireland tri-series at Dublin on Tuesday.

Aleem Dar became first Asian and third umpire of the world after South African Rudi Koertzen (209 ODI matches) and New Zealander Billy Bowden (200 ODIs) to complete double century of ODI matches. After Ireland tri-series, Aleem will travel to England to perform umpiring duties in his 5th World Cup. He will become the third umpire of the world after Steve Bucknor and David Shephered to officiate matches in five or more World Cup tournaments.

Aleem, who has won three consecutive ICC Umpire of the Year awards in 2009, 2010 and 2011, requires another 10 ODI matches to break South African Rudi Koertzen’s world record of 209 ODIs. And it is expected that Aleem Dar will snatch the world record of most ODI matches from Koertzen during or just after the upcoming grand World Cup event. Aleem Dar, in a video message from Ireland, thanked Allah the Almighty for this great achievement. He also expressed his determination to perform international umpiring duties as long as he is fit and performing.

Most matches as an umpire

Umpire Span Mat

RE Koertzen (SA) 1992-2010 209

BF Bowden (NZ) 1995-2016 200

Aleem Dar (Pak) 2000-2019 200

SA Bucknor (WI) 1989-2009 181

DJ Harper (Aus) 1994-2011 174

SJA Taufel (Aus) 1999-2012 174

DR Shepherd (Eng) 1983-2005 172

RB Tiffin (Zim) 1992-2018 154

DB Hair (Aus) 1991-2008 139

SJ Davis (Aus) 1992-2015 137

IJ Gould (Eng) 2006-2018 135

NJ Llong (Eng) 2006-2019 123

EAR de Silva (SL) 1999-2012 122

BR Doctrove (WI) 1998-2012 112

DL Orchard (SA) 1994-2003 107

RS Dunne (NZ) 1989-2002 100

Asad Rauf (Pak) 2000-2013 98.