BD better placed against Pak U-16s

LAHORE: Bangladesh took 72 run first innings lead against Pakistan on the second day of their three-day match in Khulna on Tuesday. Bangladesh finished day two at 29 for two, an overall lead 101 runs with eight second innings wickets intact

Earlier, resuming their first innings from the overnight score of 20 for two, Pakistan lost opener Sameer Saqib (19) with the total at 52. Sameer added 33 runs with Haseebullah (15) who also fell soon after. Captain Umer Eman fought gallantly with a 117-ball 57 that included nine fours. Umer added 31 for the fifth wicket with Kashif Ali (22) and 52 for the sixth wicket with Aseer Mughal (22). Pakistan were bowled out for 220, conceding a 72-run first innings lead. All-rounder Ahmad Khan did not bat due to illness. Mushfiq Hasan and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi took three wickets each for Bangladesh. Bangladesh have a 1-0 lead in the two match series, the hosts won the series opener in Fatullah by five wickets.

Scores in brief: Bangladesh U-16s first innings 292 all outin 73.5 overs (Rihad Khan 136*,Mofizul Islam Robin 53, Maksudur Rahman 31, Aseer Mughal 4-38, Ali Asfand 3-50) and 29 for 2 in 9 overs. (Sakib Shahriar 18*Aseer Mughal 2-9)Pakistan U-16s first innings 220 all out in 83.2 overs (Umer Eman 57, Aseer Mughal 22, Kashif Ali 22; Mushfiq Hasan 3-38, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi 3-42).