Hints at moving court against his de-notification: PCB targeting my BoG slot, says Dost

LAHORE: PCB Board of Governors (BoG) member Shah Dost has declared the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as a target- killing department which is intentionally targeting his elected position.

He said that he is being victimised for his refusal to bow before the PCB directions. He said that he is being targeted for saving the departmental and regional cricket. “PCB chairman Ehsan Mani is embroiled in revenge for me raising my voice to save the jobs of thousands of departmental cricketers.”

He further stated that the PCB adjudicator is partial and the entire board has become a party against those who are opposing abolishment of departmental cricket.He said that he was not even heard and the decision against him was announced. “I am being accused of a government employ when I have already resigned from the job in 2017.” He said he will be moving the court for the increase in injustices being unleashed by the PCB.

“I did not sign the documents that would make the cricketers jobless that was why action has been taken against him,” he maintained.Shah Dost de-notified as BoG Member after independent adjudicator orders re-elections

Earlier a PCB press release said Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, a member of the independent Panel of Adjudicators, has set aside elections of President, District Cricket Association, Turbat, and President, Regional Cricket Association, Quetta, while ordering fresh elections.

The independent adjudicator’s decision came following the conclusion of multiple hearings of an appeal filed 0n 13 February 2019 under Article 37 of the PCB Constitution and means the election of Shah Dost, first as President of the District Cricket Association, Turbat, and then his subsequent election as Regional Cricket Association, Quetta, President, has been declared null and void.

Resultantly, and as per Article 10(2) of the PCB Constitution, Shah Dost has now been de-notified as a member of the PCB Board of Governors.Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan announced the decision after it was established that Shah Dost was not eligible to contest elections of President of District Cricket Association, Turbat, held in August 2017, as he was then a government employee with Fisheries Department, Quetta.