Pak-England ODI series begins today

LONDON: The last time Pakistan played an ODI at The Oval, they defeated India to seal an improbable, impossible victory in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Actually, they didn’t just beat India, they thrashed them to the tune of 180 runs. It was a remarkable turnaround for a team who earlier in the tournament had been humbled themselves when India beat them by 124 runs in the group stages. Such is the Pakistan way.

Despite a poor recent record, then, Pakistan cannot simply be written off either for the five-match series against England, which begins at The Oval on Wednesday nor for the World Cup which follows. They may have lost 12 of their 23 matches in the last year and suffered a five-nil whitewash by Australia in the UAE in their most recent ODI engagement, but Sarfraz Ahmed’s men have experience and quality, particularly in the bowling attack. It should be an enthralling series.

And in terms of preparation for the World Cup, Pakistan could not have asked for much more with five games against England and then two official warm-up matches. They will certainly be up to speed with the conditions which, given the batting issues which have dogged them over the past 12 months, will be important.

Despite an experienced line-up, Pakistan’s batting has lacked firepower, particularly in the middle order, and it remains the major question mark against them. Can they consistently post the 300-plus totals needed to challenge the likes of England and India? Pakistan have made only five scores of 300 or more in their last 23 matches - and three of those were against Zimbabwe - while their scoring rate in that same period has been better than only Bangladesh and Afghanistan of teams who will be at the World Cup. Those are not World Cup winning statistics. While the slower pitches in the UAE have contributed, the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, who scored two hundreds in the series against Australia, and Babar Azam, know they will have to play more aggressively in England to compete. Sarfraz and Mohammad Hafeez, who will bat in the middle order rather than at the top as he has done for the majority of his career, will be expected to kick on at the death while Imad Wasim’s destructive form with the bat is likely to bring him into consideration.

Pakistan’s bowling has been better of late but has lacked a cutting edge which means the absence of leg-spinner Shadab Khan due to a virus will hit them hard. Although Pakistan are hopeful he will regain fitness, his participation in the World Cup remains in doubt and Yasir Shah has an opportunity in the games against England to show he can be an adequate replacement. Coach Mickey Arthur has said Shah needs to prove he can turn the ball both ways in these games to be considered for the World Cup, so expect a fair few googlies from the leggie.

England’s victories against Ireland on Friday and Pakistan on Sunday in a one-off IT20 were achieved without a host of first choice players who will return for this series.

Squads: England possible XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood Pakistan possible XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Amir, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Afridi.