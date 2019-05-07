Is Erdogan taking a risk with Istanbul vote re-run?

ANKARA: Following weeks of speculation, Turkey’s top election body has ordered a re-run of Istanbul’s mayoral election, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan alleged widespread fraud in the conduct of the vote.

The main opposition party’s candidate, the softly spoken yet passionate Ekrem Imamoglu, had defeated Erdogan loyalist Binali Yildirim by a narrow margin in the original March 31 vote.But Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) refused to accept the result and a new vote will now be held on June 23.

Analysts say Erdogan’s move is risky, with the opposition galvanised and voters still hurting from a prolonged economic downturn.Why did Erdogan want a re-run?Erdogan once said winning Istanbul — Turkey’s economic powerhouse with 15 million residents — was like winning the entire country.

For Erdogan and his allies, say analysts, the city’s wealth makes it worth risking Turkey’s reputation overseas to hold on to the city, which they and their predecessors have ruled for 25 years.

“The municipality controls very large financial resources, which are channelled to AKP supporters,” Emre Erdogan, professor of political science at Istanbul Bilgi University, told AFP. The loss of Istanbul could weaken the party machine, he added.

The president claims there was widespread corruption at the ballot box, and Istanbul prosecutors have launched multiple probes into how the vote was handled.Some election officials were accused of links to the group blamed for an attempted coup in 2016. “We saw that 15,000 AKP voters had their will taken away,” Erdogan said on Tuesday. The election board’s decision was the “best step” for the country, he added.

Will the AKP win this time?Imamoglu defeated Yildirim, a former prime minister and close Erdogan ally, by only around 13,000 votes. He has the support of opposition and Kurdish parties, but the AKP has a formidable machine for bringing out the vote, particularly in more conservative and religious neighbourhoods. Nonetheless, the AKP still lost the March 31 election, despite relentless televised speeches by Erdogan, including 14 rallies in 48 hours across Istanbul in the final days before the vote.