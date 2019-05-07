close
Wed May 08, 2019
AFP
May 8, 2019

Australian PM egged on campaign trail

AFP
May 8, 2019

SYDNEY: Australia's election became a little more raucous on Tuesday when a protestor tried -- but failed -- to crack an egg on Prime Minister Scott Morrison's head.

The attacker's egg, thrown from close range, appeared to bounce off the politician at a Country Women's Association event in New South Wales, where Morrison was campaigning ahead of May 18 general elections. The woman was wrestled away by Morrison's close protection security detail and could later be seen leaving the venue holding an egg carton. New South Wales police said they had taken a "25-year-old woman into custody following an incident involving the Prime Minister in Albury". It was not yet clear whether she would be charged. In the fracas, an older woman was bundled over, and Morrison -- who is trailing in the polls ahead of the May 18 vote -- had to help her up.

