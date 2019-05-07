Paddy Jackson joins London Irish

LONDON: Ireland fly-half Paddy Jackson will join newly promoted London Irish ahead of the 2019/20 English Premiership season, the club announced on Tuesday.

Jackson, capped 25 times by Ireland, joined French side Perpignan ahead of the current season but will now play in England following the Exiles’ promotion from the second-tier Championship.

“I’m delighted to be joining London Irish next season at such an exciting and pivotal time for everyone involved with the club,” Jackson told the club’s website. “London Irish have a clear vision for where they want to be and I look forward to being part of it.”Jackson, 27, was acquitted of rape in 2018 but then had his contract revoked by the Irish Rugby Football Union.